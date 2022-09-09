Submit Release
Melanie Wozniak to play lead in feature 'Girl Like Him;' Emmy-nominee Tovah Feldsuh co-stars

The Australian star will take over starring duties in the sequel to the groundbreaking feature 'A Girl Like Her'.

LOS ANGELES, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian star Melanie Wozniak is set to appear as the lead in feature film ‘A Girl Like Him’, the sequel to the acclaimed feature ‘A Girl Like Her’ which starred ‘Life In Pieces’ Hunter King.

In the second instalment of the groundbreaking film series, Wozniak will star as a beautiful teen who comes out as non-binary, causing a domino effect in their small town life while they deal with finding love in a new girl at school. Danny Roth, Amy S. Weber and Lena Murisier are set to produce, with Weber also set to direct. Four-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Emmy Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will play opposite Wozniak as her character’s grandmother ‘Noona.’

Wozniak, who was born in Chile and raised between Australia and England, is best known for her breakout role in ABC TV series ‘Itch’ where she was a series regular for two seasons. Wozniak is represented by Karli Doumanis at Brave Artist’s Management and Griffin Talent in the United States, and Moore Creative Artists in Australia.

