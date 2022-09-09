Submit Release
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages EIGR Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On September 6, 2022, Eiger provided an update on the status of its planned request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of peginterferon lambda. Following a cooperative and extensive pre-EUA information exchange with FDA regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19, the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met. FDA has indicated that it will consider any new information and data from the TOGETHER study to support a EUA as well as the company's plans for the further development of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19. Eiger remains in active dialogue with FDA and will provide additional information to the agency that the company believes could be supportive of a EUA.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 


