Jushi Holdings Inc. Files Restated First Quarter 2022 Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today filed with the Canadian securities regulator restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (the “Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements”). The restated Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements can be accessed through the Company’s public filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”).



The Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements, which have been prepared under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, have been filed on SEDAR to replace the previously filed financial statements prepared under IFRS by the Company on June 24, 2022. The Company restated the (i) Right-of use assets - finance leases and Accrued expenses and other current liabilities in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheet and (ii) cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. These errors did not impact the cash balance as of March 31, 2022, and there was no net change in cash flows during the three months then ended.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

