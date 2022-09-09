Arrest on Charge of DUI Made After Newark Man Drives Vehicle Into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen

Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers arrested 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Del. on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., on Sept. 8, officers responded to Cape Henlopen State Park’s Navy Beach following a report of a water rescue in progress. Witnesses called 911 after seeing a vehicle driven into the surf. Bystanders quickly entered the water and helped the driver from the vehicle and onto shore.

During the Natural Resources Police investigation, officers observed that Quill displayed signs of impairment. He was then transported to Rehoboth Police Department for further investigation, where he was charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle on closed Delaware State Parks areas, both traffic violations.

Quill was video-arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,502 cash bond and issued a no-contact order with all Delaware State Parks.

Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a jury trial at which the State bears the burden of proving each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

