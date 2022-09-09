Closures of two I-10/SR 85 ramps in Buckeye start Sunday night (Sept. 11)

PHOENIX – Two of the ramps connecting Interstate 10 and State Route 85 in Buckeye will close for approximately 3 weeks starting Sunday night, Sept. 11, for construction that is part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s ongoing I-10 widening project in that area.

The northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until Friday, Sept. 30. The ramps are being reconstructed to fit with new lanes being added along I-10.

Drivers should consider using the following detours while the ramp closures are in place:

During the northbound SR 85 to eastbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) ramp closure: Drivers on northbound SR 85 can consider using eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Miller Road to reach eastbound I-10.

During the eastbound I-10 to southbound SR 85 ramp (toward Gila Bend) ramp closure: Drivers can consider proceeding east on I-10 and exiting at Miller Road before turning to enter westbound I-10 to reach the ramp to southbound SR 85.

ADOT is widening 8 miles of I-10 from two to three lanes in each direction between Verrado Way and State Route 85. The entire $82 million I-10 improvement project, which was launched in July 2021, is on schedule for completion in summer 2023.

Drivers also can expect overnight closures of the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road over the next week (Sept. 9-16).

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.