THE ALL-NEW CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND IS COMING TO PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE IN NYC ON DECEMBER 1st

TICKETS ONSALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 10AM VISIT PALLADIUMTIMESSQUARE.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION

Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland. ” — Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Palladium Times Square in New York City on December 1st, “Wonderland” is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on-sale September 16th at 10am with prices starting at $49.95 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, www.PalladiumTimesSquare.com or visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our ‘Holiday Wonderland,’” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica:Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing and VIP ticket packages, visit www.PalladiumTimesSquare.com or www.CirqueMusica.com

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland!

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Rhapsody, Crescendo, Heroes and Villains, Symphonic, and Holiday Wonderland, Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com



About TCG Entertainment

TCG Entertainment is a leading producer of creative content for live entertainment properties and touring productions. Owning multiple intellectual properties, and partnering with top IP holders and studios, TCG has generated decades worth of live family fun and entertainment. With a laundry list of productions enjoyed by millions of audience members around the globe, TCG is the leading authority in providing brands a visionary, one-stop source for live touring and experiences. www.TCGEnt.com

