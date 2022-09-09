Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $10 Million in ARC Grants

September 09, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).





“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support upgrades to water infrastructure, expand career training and research opportunities, address substance use disorder and more,” Senator Manchin said. “Investing in our local communities creates good-paying, long-term jobs and spurs economic growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”





“The grants announced today reflect our commitment to investing in West Virginia’s communities through the ARC,” Ranking Member Capito said. “By supporting health care efforts, economic development, recovery services, affordable housing, research, and so much more, this funding will directly benefit our state in a variety of ways. As the Ranking Member of the committee that oversees the ARC, I’ll continue to advocate for the resources West Virginia needs both now and in the future.”

Individual awards listed below: