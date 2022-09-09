Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on Lawsuit Challenging Connecticut’s Assault Weapons Ban

09/09/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the National Foundation for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines:

“Connecticut’s law banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines was adopted as part of a bipartisan effort to prevent needless tragedy and is overwhelmingly supported by the people who live here. It has withstood previous legal challenges despite the persistent efforts of opponents of gun safety to undermine it. We will not allow these commonsense laws that are preventing violent crime to be eliminated. When it comes to the safety of the people of our state, we must stand up and do what is right – that is why I proposed strengthening, not weakening, our assault weapons law earlier this year. I applaud the actions that Attorney General Tong is taking to defend Connecticut’s gun violence prevention laws on behalf of the people of our state.”

