Weekend Detour to be Placed for the PA 56 Culvert over a Tributary to Barefoot Run in Bedford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Plum Contracting of Greensburg will place a weekend detour starting Friday, September 16, on PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road) in West St. Clair Township and Pleasantville Borough, Bedford County as part of the ongoing PA 56 project.

On Friday, as part of the existing project two separate detours will be in place, an 11.9-mile detour for cars, and a 34.7-mile detour for trucks to replace the elliptical pipe approximately 250 feet west of the intersection of PA 96.



The car detour will follow: PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road), Route 4024 (Dunkard Hollow Road), PA 96 (Cortland Road), PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road).

The truck detour will follow: PA 56 in Windber (Clear Shade Drive), Route 160, Route 30 (Lincoln Highway), PA 96, and PA 56.

The detours are expected to be lifted by 6:00a.m. on Monday, September 19.



Overall work on this project consists of curbing, sidewalk, widening the approach to the PA 56 and PA 96 intersection, resurfacing, drainage improvements, and traffic signal upgrades.



All work on this $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by late-November 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101





