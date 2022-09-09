Monthly Public Board Meeting Set for Tuesday, September 12, 2022

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. The meeting will be viewable by video livestream.

AGENDA

1 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022

Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items

Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items

E-22356: ITC Midwest LLC – Regarding Petition for Extension of Time E-22437: MidAmerican Energy Company

1. Motion to go into Closed Session Pursuant to Iowa Code §21.5(1)(f) E-22458: Central Iowa Power Cooperative – Regarding Electric Transmission Line Franchise WRU-2022-0002-0225: Black Hills Energy – Regarding Waiver and Application for Confidential Treatment Discussion Items

Rules Review Monthly Financials Litigation Update Other Business

Tax Credit Modernization Program Customer Contribution Fund Report Update Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. The public comment process requires individuals to sign up in advance on the list located on the table outside of the hearing room, and for the sign-in information to be legible, in addition to providing a full name, state of residence and contact information. Public comments cannot address contested matters (open dockets) pending before the Board.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515.725.7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.