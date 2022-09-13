LUX LAMPSHADES PARTNERS WITH SPOONFLOWER TO OFFER ELEVATED CUSTOM FABRIC LAMPSHADES

Spoonflower’s one-of-a-kind fabric designs and Lux Lampshade’s expert craftsmanship combine to create exciting lampshade designs for homes, hotels, and more.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interior designers and homeowners have more inspired decorating options to transform interior spaces. Lux Lampshades partners with textile industry reinvigorator Spoonflower to match their customers’ unique styles with made to order lampshades. Spoonflower connects artists with creators and consumers to produce sustainable, eco-friendly custom fabric lampshades manufactured with Lux’s signature attention to every detail.

With the new partnership, customers select their lampshade size and choose a fabric on Spoonflower’s site. Lampshade designs are made from quality fabrics such as Belgian linen and hardware such as brass spider fitting. In addition, customers can design their fabric lampshade for shade styles ranging from drum and empire to pleated and hardback. Best of all, customers enjoy free shipping by entering a code at checkout.

Spoonflower uses water-based pigment dyes and inks to produce their custom fabric lampshades. This combined with Lux’s expert craftsmanship means customers get not only a product that is beautiful but one they can be proud of using.

“Change a shade, change a room” is the concept that’s guided Lux Lampshades for over a decade. The customer-oriented lampshade manufacturer always aims to exceed customer expectations. This unwavering focus on customer satisfaction has made Lux the go-to resource for Circa Interiors, The Kellogg Collection, James Michael Howard, and other high-end home decor and lampshade companies.

About Lux Lampshades: Lux Lampshades was founded in 2002 as the leading replacement and custom lampshade provider for residential, commercial, and private label customers. For over 10 years, Lux has been honored to produce lampshades for some of the world’s finest homes, hotels, and resorts. The company’s focus on the customer is paramount.