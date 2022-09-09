X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. Receives Approval to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: XONE) (“X1” or the “Company”), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the “Shares”) have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

On August 4, 2022, the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. As of September 12, 2022, the Company’s Shares will be upgraded to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ‘XOEEF’. The Company’s Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “XONE”.



Mark Elfenbein, Chief Executive Officer of X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., commented, "Listing X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company’s shareholder base."

About X1

The Company is an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

