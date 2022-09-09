Cooper Wellness Strategies Hires Franklin Foundation Hospital Fitness GM

Seasoned Educator and Fitness Trainer Kirstine Campbell To Lead Fitness Center Team

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Wellness Strategies announces the addition of Kirstine Campbell as General Manager of the medical fitness center at Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, LA. She is responsible for onsite facility management and operations including member engagement programs at the 26,000-square-foot full-service Franklin Foundation Hospital fitness facility.



“We are pleased to welcome Kirstine Campbell to our team as the general manager of the Franklin Foundation Hospital Fitness Center,” said David Evans, Vice President of Cooper Wellness Strategies. “Kirstine is a true professional with significant experience in the fitness industry and operations management. Her knowledge of the St. Mary Parish market and her enthusiasm to help improve the quality and quantity of people’s lives through preventive health and fitness programming will help position the center for long-term success.”

In addition to facility management, Cooper programs offered at the fitness center include member engagement programs focusing on five key health areas, CooperFit ™ cardiovascular fitness assessments and Cooper® Tracks individualized exercise and education programs. Cooper Tracks focuses on optimizing the health of individuals living with chronic health conditions—including cardiovascular disease or risk factors, arthritis, cancer and diabetes—as well as preventive tracks to help individuals boost immunity or start/begin exercising again after illness, immobility or deconditioning. These fitness programs mirror Cooper’s purpose for more than 50 years of improving the quality and quantity of people’s lives.

Prior to joining Cooper, Campbell worked for Berwick High School teaching biology, business and physical science classes and coaching swimming and powerlifting teams, as well as the regional Tri-City summer swim team. Campbell is a certified personal trainer and group exercise fitness instructor and holds her personal training certificates from American Council of Exercise (ACE), International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) and National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Her 30-years of experience in the education and health and fitness industries are comprised of teaching in the elementary, junior high and high school settings, as well as leading corporate wellness seminars, group fitness classes and individuals via personal training sessions.

“Joining Franklin Foundation Hospital allows me a distinct opportunity to share the benefits of a healthy lifestyle with the residents of St. Mary Parish and surrounding communities,” said Kirstine Campbell. “In my new role leading the medical fitness facility staff, I look forward to providing an excellent member experience with custom programs based on Cooper Aerobics’ 50 years as the leader in health and wellness.”

Campbell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Maryland. She completed graduate work in Psychology at Louisiana State University and earned her Master of Science in Education at Walden University. Kirstine enjoys running, reading and beekeeping. She resides in Patterson, LA, with her husband, daughters and son.

Planned to open in early 2023, the new medical fitness center is located on the hospital campus as an integral part of a planned wellness center, with an indoor walking track, exercise studios, a group exercise room, an indoor lap pool and an exercise-therapy pool for patients and the community alike to join. Cooper Wellness Strategies will help with design elements of the facility, pre-opening planning, business launch and ongoing management of the medical fitness center component of the overall 60,000-square-foot Franklin Foundation Hospital wellness center.

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH . Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH , millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. Since 1995, Cooper Wellness Strategies has helped build healthier communities across the United States by providing its services to medical and commercial fitness centers and residential and senior living communities. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit Cooper50.com . Follow the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page or Instagram account for updates.

About Franklin Foundation Hospital

Franklin Foundation Hospital is a 22-bed critical access community hospital serving the residents of St. Mary Parish and surrounding communities.

