NexImmune to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Kristi Jones, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12 at 11:00 am ET.

The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of NexImmune’s website at Events and Presentations | NexImmune, Inc. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response.

NexImmune’s lead programs, NEXI-001, NEXI-002 and NEXI-003, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation, multiple myeloma refractory to 3 or more prior lines of therapy and HPV-related cancers, respectively. NexImmune is also developing AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Chad Rubin, SVP Corporate Affairs
NexImmune, Inc.
crubin@neximmune.com


