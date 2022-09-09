St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000255, 22A4003001
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Joshua Lewis
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/8/22 1355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans/Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Justin Maloney
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless/ St. Johnsbury area.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/22, at approximately 1355 hours, Troopers with the VT State Police cited Justin Maloney, for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the VT State Police began looking into allegations that Maloney assaulted a female 5-year-old victim in Orleans in 2020. During the investigation, a second victim was identified who made allegations of being assaulted in Lyndonville during a similar timeframe. The second male victim would have been 7 at the time. Maloney who is currently lodged at the Northeastern Vermont Correctional Complex on unrelated charges was cited to appear in both Caledonia and Orleans Counties on 9/12/2022 to answer to the above-named charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/12/2022 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans/Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE