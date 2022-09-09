Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22A5000255, 22A4003001

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Tpr. Joshua Lewis                

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury    

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/8/22 1355 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans/Lyndonville

 

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

 

ACCUSED:  Justin Maloney                                           

 

AGE: 29

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless/ St. Johnsbury area.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/22, at approximately 1355 hours, Troopers with the VT State Police cited Justin Maloney, for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the VT State Police began looking into allegations that Maloney assaulted a female 5-year-old victim in Orleans in 2020. During the investigation, a second victim was identified who made allegations of being assaulted in Lyndonville during a similar timeframe. The second male victim would have been 7 at the time. Maloney who is currently lodged at the Northeastern Vermont Correctional Complex on unrelated charges was cited to appear in both Caledonia and Orleans Counties on 9/12/2022 to answer to the above-named charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME:   9/12/2022 1230 PM         

 

COURT: Orleans/Caledonia

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

