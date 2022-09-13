WESTWARD SALES NOW OFFERS PRODUCTS FROM THE INNOVATIVE TECH BRAND, TAOGLAS

Westward Sales’ high-quality service and Taoglas’ trusted technology create telecom solutions for the industrial networking and communications community.

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial networking engineers have a new partnership to benefit from as Westward Sales rolls out products from industry leader, Taoglas. Customers can now explore a new range of networking equipment, including timing, heavy-duty mount, omnidirectional 5G, and magnetic mount antennas. Offering Taoglas products is a natural move for Westward Sales, a company that regularly partners with industry innovators such as Axiomtek, Falcon Electric, and Antaira Technologies.

Taoglas is a leading provider of high-performance antenna solutions for the Internet of Things, M2M, and automotive markets. With over 15 years of experience in design and manufacturing, Taoglas has shipped millions of antennas worldwide. Westward Sales’ customers can now find a new Taoglas antenna durable enough to endure industrial environments and powerful enough to deploy for mission-critical systems.

From a 5G MIMO antenna to antenna accessories, Westward Sales customers have hundreds of configurations and models to choose from when they need a dependable communications service or product. Taoglas products are great on their own, and now they’re made even better when combined with Westward’s commitment to providing personalized solutions to help customers stay on the cutting edge of communications and networking technology.

Discussing the challenges of keeping pace with technology, Westward Sales CEO Kelvin Aist, said, “As much as you may be on top of today’s trends, it is likely there are cost-effective solutions you do not know about. Whether it is an embedded computer, industrial network or rugged enclosure, building a system economically and on time is essential.”

About Westward Sales: Based in Aurora, CO, Westward Sales is a go-to resource for high-quality, industrial electronics. As a value-added distributor, the company specializes in ruggedized computing and communications designed for harsh and challenging environments. Westward Sales is dedicated to helping customers design the most efficient and practical solutions that best meet their needs.