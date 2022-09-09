Press Releases

09/09/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Challenge to Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s assault weapons ban.

“This challenge to our post-Sandy Hook assault weapons ban is exactly the kind of public safety threat that we anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Bruen. Connecticut cannot and will not allow these weapons of war back into our communities. Not after Sandy Hook, after Uvalde, after Buffalo, Parkland, Orlando, and far too many more senseless tragedies. We need strong, commonsense gun safety laws now more than ever. Connecticut’s assault weapons ban is lawful, has already withstood legal challenge, and is strongly supported by the vast majority of people across this state. We will vigorously defend the state’s assault weapons ban and will not allow anyone to jeopardize the safety of our children,” said Attorney General Tong.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on June 23 in New York State Rifle & Pistol v. Bruen substantially rewriting major gun safety legal precedent. The decision, overturning a New York handgun licensing law, did not immediately impact Connecticut’s handgun licensing laws. However, Attorney General Tong warned at the time that the decision invited a wave of new litigation nationwide and in Connecticut.



