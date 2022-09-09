Dr. Mark Scholz, Acclaimed Prostate Oncologist, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Dr. Mark Scholz, MD. BoLAA 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 -- Dr. Mark Scholz, Acclaimed Prostate Oncologist, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022"

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Dr. Mark Scholz into our BoLAA family."

A double board-certified medical oncologist, Mark C. Scholz, MD, serves as medical director of Prostate Oncology Specialists Inc. in Marina del Rey, CA, a medical practice exclusively focused on prostate cancer. He is also the executive director of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute. He received his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. Dr. Scholz completed his Internal Medicine internship and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center.

Dr. Scholz is a strong advocate for patient empowerment. He is the co-author of the book Invasion of the Prostate Snatchers: No More Unnecessary Biopsies, Radical Treatment or Loss of Potency and the author of The Key to Prostate Cancer: 30 Experts Explain 15 Stages of Prostate Cancer. He has written and produced extensive educational material on the subject of prostate cancer in various media including DVDs, blogs, newsletters, and pamphlets. He is an invited guest speaker at prostate cancer conferences and support groups throughout the world. He is also an educational speaker on behalf of Amgen, Dendreon, and Sanofi-Aventis.

Dr. Scholz is also a past president and co-founder of the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (PCRI), a non-profit organization dedicated to patient education and research. PCRI clinical research on the topic of hormone therapy has been published in the Journal of Urology, The Prostate, and UROLOGY. The PCRI also provides financial support for research endeavors in the area of active surveillance, prostate imaging, and the development of new tumor markers. Future directions for PCRI research are aimed at enhancing the anticancer function of the immune system, developing treatments to prevent bone metastases, and evaluating the impact of nutritional supplements.

Dr. Scholz served as oncology director at the Memorial Campus of the Centinela Freeman Regional Medical Center from 1996-2001. His current hospital affiliations include St. John’s Health Center, and Marina del Rey Hospital. His society memberships include the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Therapeutic Radiology, American Urologic Associate, and European Associate of Urology. He continues as a primary investigator actively supervising a number of ongoing prostate cancer clinical trials and has authored or co-authored over 90 scholarly articles and abstracts in his area of expertise.