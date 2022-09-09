Linear Motion System Market 2022 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

Global Linear Motion System Market

The global linear motion system market size reached US$ 9.51 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 14.29 Billion, growing at 6.80% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global linear motion system market size reached a value of US$ 9.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.29 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027.

Linear motion systems refer to automatic devices designed to move in one direction. They consist of a drive that helps move the load, a guide system for handling the load, and sealing to protect the internal parts of the system. Depending on the mechanism, they can be non-motorized or motorized and are commonly available in single-axis and multi-axis variants. They are used in various machines, technical platforms, and other operations, such as printing, scanning, and food processing. Since they provide high accuracy, performance, and speed in harsh environmental conditions, linear motion systems are extensively utilized to transport industrial payloads efficiently.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Linear Motion System Market Trends and Drivers:

The global linear motion system market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing applications. Moreover, due to the rising awareness regarding their eco-friendly properties, the surging adoption of linear motion systems across various industries, including packaging, automotive, and manufacturing, is positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the rising integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) that ensures timely maintenance and early detection of problems and enables users to gather machine data and monitor and analyze system performance is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, the rising product demand in the healthcare sector for lab testing equipment, such as CT scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and X-ray machines, is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive industry, favorable government policies, and rapid industrialization, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Linear Motion System Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH), Ewellix AB, HepcoMotion, HIWIN Corporation, Lintech Corporation, Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., Pacific Bearing Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneeberger Group, THK Co. Ltd. and Thomson Industries Inc. (Altra Industrial Motion).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, component and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Single-Axis Linear Motion System

• Multi-Axis Linear Motion System

Breakup by Component:

• Linear Axes

• Actuators and Motors

• Linear Tables

• Linear Guides

• Linear Modules

• Controllers

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

