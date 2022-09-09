NSF invests in use-inspired climate change and clean energy research

The U.S. National Science Foundation announces 13 new Partnerships for International Research and Education, PIRE, awards totaling more than $19 million. The PIRE competition focuses on global societal challenges related to climate change and clean energy.

PIRE awards are visionary, ambitious, interdisciplinary, use-inspired research projects that require international collaboration. The primary goal of the program is to support high-caliber research proposals that show a clear potential for rapid scale-up and growth. Going well beyond a traditional collaboration among academic labs, one of the requirements for the proposals was to build multi-stakeholder partnerships. This resulted in an impressive set of foreign and domestic industries, local governments, banks and international organizations partnering with U.S. universities on PIRE projects.

“We are thrilled with the quality of submitted proposals and it was a difficult job to select only 13 projects to make awards. We look forward to the great work these project teams will accomplish and expect that they become international hubs for research in clean energy and climate change,” said Fahmida Chowdhury and Maija Kukla, program directors in NSF’s Office of International Science and Engineering.

The 13 funded PIRE projects are listed below:

NSF has a long history of fostering and supporting international relationships to address critical science and engineering questions. Since its inception in 2005, the PIRE program has accelerated scientific discovery and contributed to the U.S. science and technology workforce.

More information about the PIRE program and a full list of awards made in Fiscal Year 2022 can be found at nsf.gov.