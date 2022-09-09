Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In TWC Career Training Grants To Collin, Temple Colleges

September 9, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Collin County Community College District (Collin College) and Temple College have been awarded Skills Development Fund grants from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support customized career training in highly skilled industries. The $927,764 award to Collin College will benefit workers by training 580 newly hired and currently employed Texans in high-demand manufacturing occupations. The $408,584 award to Temple College will help provide customized training to 170 new and current workers in healthcare industry-related topics, with a focus on patient care technician services training.

"Texas continues creating the best educational opportunities and training to support business growth across the state," said Governor Abbott. "In partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission, we are providing critical resources for individuals entering healthcare professions, manufacturing, and more, ensuring Texans have the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their career and create a brighter future for themselves and their families."

"We congratulate Temple and Collin College on receiving grants from TWC’s Skills Development Grant program," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These grants will help provide much needed technical training for highly skilled positions in the healthcare industry across the state, help meet the needs of our growing manufacturing industry, and narrow the middle-skills gap in Texas."

TWC's Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez presented three Skills Development Fund grants to Collin College in partnership with Deanan Gourmet Popcorn, Falkon Technologies, Watson & Chalin Suspensions, Natural Polymer International Corporation, TYG Products, and Blount Fine Foods. The grants will fund customized training in food production, machine operations, quality control, material handling, maintenance, business software, and effective communication courses specific to the manufacturing consortium.

Temple College was presented the award in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Consortium by Commissioner Alvarez on behalf of TWC.

Through the support of the Texas Legislature, the Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with amore than 4,700 employers to upgrade or support the creation more than 411,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996.