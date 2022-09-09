2022-09-09 12:11:05.557 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Won in Malden

2022-09-09 12:11:05.557

A Missouri Lottery player at Discount Spirits and Tobacco, 1128 N. Douglass St. in Malden, was the latest to uncover one of six $100,000 top prizes offered in the “Ace of Spades” Scratchers game.

“Ace of Spades” is a $5 ticket offering prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Currently, there are over $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two more top prizes of $100,000 and three prizes of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Dunklin County won more than $9.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $908,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $450,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.