Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,515 in the last 365 days.

2022-09-09 12:11:05.557 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Won in Malden

2022-09-09 12:11:05.557

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player at Discount Spirits and Tobacco, 1128 N. Douglass St. in Malden, was the latest to uncover one of six $100,000 top prizes offered in the “Ace of Spades” Scratchers game.

Ace of Spades” is a $5 ticket offering prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Currently, there are over $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two more top prizes of $100,000 and three prizes of $20,000.

In FY21, players in Dunklin County won more than $9.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $908,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $450,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2022-09-09 12:11:05.557 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Won in Malden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.