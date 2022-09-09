Notice of Public Hearing and Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7327- IPR Northeast

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND SOLICITATION OF PUBLIC COMMENT

Draft Air Quality Permit 7327, IPR Northeast, LLC, Installation and operation of a temporary portable propane-fired boiler for use at various locations in Soapstone Valley Park, 2900 Audubon Terrace NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, is proposing to issue Permit No. 7327 to IPR Northeast, LLC to install and operate one temporary propane-fired boiler with a heat input rating of 14.7 million BTUs per hour, to be operated at various locations within Soapstone Valley Park in the Northwest quadrant of Washington DC. The address of the park is 2900 Audubon Terrace NW, Washington DC. To be considered a temporary boiler as requested by the applicant, the unit would be limited to remaining on a particular worksite within the park for no more than 180 consecutive days. The contact person for the applicant is Nicholas Cullison, Project Manager, phone number: (240)-204-7376.

Emissions:

The applicant provided calculations of the potential to emit air pollutants from the boiler, assuming continuous operation of the boiler at maximum capacity (8,760 hours per year). These estimates of potential to emit are as follows:

Pollutant Emissions Burning Propane (lb/hr) Emissions Burning Propane (tons/yr) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 0.21 0.94 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.54 2.38 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.12 0.54 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.16 0.70 Total Particulate Matter [PM Total]† 0.11 0.49 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 0.03 0.12

† PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

The proposed emission limits for this equipment are as follows:

The boiler shall not emit pollutants in excess of the following [20 DCMR 201 and 40 CFR 60.41c]:

Pollutant Emissions Burning Propane (lb/hr) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 0.21 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.54 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.12 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.16 Total Particulate Matter [PM Total]† 0.11

† PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boiler, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, soot blowing, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of equipment. [20 DCMR 606.1] Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the boiler shall not exceed 0.09 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1]. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibite [20 DCMR 903.1] NOx emissions from the boiler shall not exceed 12 ppm by volume, dry basis, corrected to 3% oxygen. [20 DCMR 201]

The applications to install and operate the boiler and the draft permit and supporting documentation are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues.

A virtual public hearing at which interested parties may present comments will also be held as follows:



Public Hearing: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

HEARING DATE: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

TIME: 5:30 pm

ACCESS INFORMATION: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=m4ad7c5f44d727e2fb357fe728c0a00f3

Meeting number: 2305 052 8305

Password: AQD123

Join by video system

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 230 505 28305

All persons attending the hearing who wish to be heard may testify at the hearing. All presentations shall be limited to five minutes. Persons are urged to submit paper or electronic copies of any written statements.

Written comments on the proposed permit should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

No comments submitted after October 11, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].

