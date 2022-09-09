Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Size to Surpass US$ 24.77 Billion by 2027, at 4.10% CAGR | IMARC Group

Lawn and Garden Consumables Market

The global lawn and garden consumables market size reached US$ 19.13 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 24.77 Billion, growing at 4.10% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global lawn and garden consumables market size reached a value of US$ 19.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 24.77 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027.

Lawn and garden consumables include various products used for the landscaping and regular maintenance of lawns and gardens. Some commonly used lawn and garden consumables are seeds, mulch films, pesticides, fertilizers, and growing media. They provide various benefits, such as improving the soil structure, trapping stormwater runoff, suppressing carbon emissions, preventing the overgrowth of plants, controlling weed growth, cleaning the air while maintaining a healthy environment, and increasing the aesthetic appeal of the space. They also help filter dust and other pollutants from the air as they reduce soil erosion, control pollution, and enhance indoor air quality. As a result, they are extensively adopted across the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lawn And Garden Consumable Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer inclination toward landscaping, home gardening, and home decor. In addition, the rising construction activities of commercial and residential buildings are contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of transforming outdoor spaces into lounges, entertainment areas, party sports, outdoor kitchens, and relaxing areas represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, with the improving lifestyles, inflating disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, individuals are widely spending on various landscaping products, including gazebos, plants, and water fountains, which is providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, the development of advanced lawn and garden consumables that offer improved efficiency and convenience, the expanding real estate sector, the implementation of favorable government policies, and the increasing investments in urban green spaces and parks are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Global Lawn And Garden Consumable Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ace Hardware Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BLACK+DECKER Inc. (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Central Garden & Pet Company, DLF Seeds A/S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Nutrien Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., The Andersons Inc., The Espoma Company and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fertilizers

• Pesticides

o Insecticides

o Fungicides

o Herbicides

o Others

• Seeds

• Mulch

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

