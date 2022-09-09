Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield Travels to Indonesia and Qatar

From September 9-16, 2022, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Lee Satterfield will travel to Indonesia and Qatar, where she will lead the United States’ delegation to the G20 Culture Ministerial in Magelong, Indonesia and meet with U.S. exchange participants, government officials, and discuss a variety of issues, ranging from the Fulbright Program in Indonesia to the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. The Assistant Secretary’s trip comes on the heels of recent visits to Indonesia by Secretary Blinken, Treasury Secretary Yellen, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry, and others. It underscores the United States’ strong commitment to its bilateral relationships with both Indonesia and Qatar, as well as to the G20 and its work on preserving and protecting cultural heritage worldwide.

In Indonesia, Satterfield will travel to Jakarta, Magelang, and Yogyakarta. In Jakarta, she will tour the American Space and meet with Fulbright participants. She will then travel to Magelang, where she will serve as the United States’ Head of Delegation at the G20 Culture Ministerial and address the G20 culture ministers on September 13. In addition, she will participate in a host of bilateral meetings with her counterparts on key shared priorities, including cultural heritage and the cultural economy. Following the G20 Culture Ministerial, the Assistant Secretary will meet with implementing partners of the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), highlighting indigenous culinary traditions of the Indonesian archipelago and meet with U.S. government exchange alumni.

In Qatar, she will meet with senior government officials, including in the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education and Higher Education, and Sports and Youth. The Assistant Secretary will engage with officials on a range of issues, including the upcoming FIFA Men’s World Cup.

