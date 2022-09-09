Transmission of the President’s Report to Congress on Proposed Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023

The United States is, and will continue to be, a global leader in international humanitarian response, including through refugee resettlement. We have prioritized rebuilding and strengthening the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) in a strategic, sustainable way that positions the program on a durable foundation for the future and modernizes the program to be responsive to evolving needs and opportunities. This includes efforts to expand opportunities for Americans to engage directly in resettlement, including through a private sponsorship pilot program that we will launch later this year.

Over the past fiscal year, we also have taken steps to increase the resettlement of members of particularly vulnerable populations through USRAP, including refugees from the Americas, Congolese, Syrians, Ukrainians, populations from Burma, and many other nationalities, as well LGBTQI+ persons, all while providing additional initial resettlement support to more than 80,000 Afghans in communities across the United States – the largest resettlement effort we have undertaken in 40 years.

Yesterday, the Department of State, together with the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the President’s Report to Congress on Proposed Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023 to the Committees on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Report to Congress recommends a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for Fiscal Year 2023 to address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe, including the more than 100 million displaced persons around the world.

Next, together with DHS and HHS, the Secretary will consult with Congress about the President’s proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2023.

Through the U.S. refugee resettlement program, our government, civil society and private sector partners, state and local officials, and Americans in communities throughout the country demonstrate day in and day out the generosity and core values of our nation. The United States will continue to provide a safe haven and opportunity to the world’s most vulnerable.

The Report to Congress will be posted to the State Department website.