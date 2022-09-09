Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Huijts

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Paul Huijts today to reaffirm the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. President Biden will host the Replenishment Conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The United States is committed to helping the Global Fund reach its goals to help the world end HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria and to build resilient and sustainable health systems. President Biden has signaled that the United States will make a contribution of $2 billion and an intended pledge of $6 billion for the Seventh Replenishment period, demonstrating the United States’ readiness to match $1 for every $2 contributed by other donors.

The Deputy Secretary also extended condolences on behalf of the United States following the shooting of three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers in Indianapolis.