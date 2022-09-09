Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French, German, and UK Counterparts

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually while in Brussels today with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The Secretary again extended his deepest sympathies to the people of the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Secretary Blinken also briefed them on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and our announcement of more than $2.8 billion in additional U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors. The participants emphasized the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed their strong commitment to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as to advance accountability and justice for the victims of Russia’s devastating aggression. They also discussed the challenges posed by Iran and our commitment to working together to address them.