Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,020 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French, German, and UK Counterparts

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met virtually while in Brussels today with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The Secretary again extended his deepest sympathies to the people of the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Secretary Blinken also briefed them on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba, and our announcement of more than $2.8 billion in additional U.S. military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors. The participants emphasized the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed their strong commitment to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as to advance accountability and justice for the victims of Russia’s devastating aggression. They also discussed the challenges posed by Iran and our commitment to working together to address them.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French, German, and UK Counterparts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.