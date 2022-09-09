Ply Gem Canada Hosts Private Concert with Canadian Country Star Tyler Joe Miller

The first event in a series of employee appreciation concerts hosted by Cornerstone Building Brands in celebration of its Home for Good Project

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Canadian Country Star Tyler Joe Miller visited the Ply Gem Canada facility in Calgary for a private concert for employees as part of Cornerstone Building Brands' long-standing partnership with the country music community. Ply Gem Canada is part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family.

This event is the first in a series of concerts hosted by Cornerstone Building Brands across its North American offices and facilities in celebration of its Home for Good Project. Since launching in 2016, the Home for Good Project has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and Universal Music Group Nashville and provided over $2.8 million in exterior building products, such as windows, siding and accessories, to build or remodel over 600 homes in more than 90 communities across North America.

Cornerstone Building Brands has worked closely with project ambassadors such as Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi to raise awareness of the growing need for safe, affordable housing in North America. This year, country music star Tyler Hubbard will serve as ambassador, donating his time to the project.

"Country music artists and fans share our commitment to positively contributing to our communities and helping those in need of affordable housing," said Richard Hill, vice president Marketing, Cornerstone Building Brands. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with them to build safe, affordable housing in North America. Yesterday's event was an opportunity for our Ply Gem Canada team to learn more about this important project and celebrate our relationship with the country music community during Country Music Week."

Tyler Joe Miller is currently in Calgary attending the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), where he is nominated for 3 awards.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

