Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,772 in the last 365 days.

Ply Gem Canada Hosts Private Concert with Canadian Country Star Tyler Joe Miller

The first event in a series of employee appreciation concerts hosted by Cornerstone Building Brands in celebration of its Home for Good Project

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Yesterday, Canadian Country Star Tyler Joe Miller visited the Ply Gem Canada facility in Calgary for a private concert for employees as part of Cornerstone Building Brands' long-standing partnership with the country music community. Ply Gem Canada is part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family.

This event is the first in a series of concerts hosted by Cornerstone Building Brands across its North American offices and facilities in celebration of its Home for Good Project. Since launching in 2016, the Home for Good Project has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and Universal Music Group Nashville and provided over $2.8 million in exterior building products, such as windows, siding and accessories, to build or remodel over 600 homes in more than 90 communities across North America.

Cornerstone Building Brands has worked closely with project ambassadors such as Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi to raise awareness of the growing need for safe, affordable housing in North America. This year, country music star Tyler Hubbard will serve as ambassador, donating his time to the project.

"Country music artists and fans share our commitment to positively contributing to our communities and helping those in need of affordable housing," said Richard Hill, vice president Marketing, Cornerstone Building Brands. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with them to build safe, affordable housing in North America. Yesterday's event was an opportunity for our Ply Gem Canada team to learn more about this important project and celebrate our relationship with the country music community during Country Music Week."

Tyler Joe Miller is currently in Calgary attending the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA), where he is nominated for 3 awards. 

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

SOURCE Cornerstone Building Brands

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c3439.html

You just read:

Ply Gem Canada Hosts Private Concert with Canadian Country Star Tyler Joe Miller

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.