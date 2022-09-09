In Annual Address to Recording Academy® Members, Harvey Mason jr. Touts Membership Getting "Younger, More Diverse and More International"

SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR NEW SPECIAL MERIT AWARD, "BEST SONG FOR SOCIAL CHANGE"

Today, Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason jr. delivered an annual address to the organization's membership body underscoring the significance of Academy membership and each constituent's unique opportunity to create a lasting impact on the music community. In the address, Mason also highlighted key initiatives and milestones for the Academy and welcomed the organization's 2022 New Member Class.

Comprised of nearly 2,000 diverse music creators and professionals, the Academy's 2022 New Member Class signals the organization's continued progress toward cultivating a community that embodies the ethnicities, genres and crafts that power the music industry. Of the invitees that accepted their membership invite, 44 percent are from traditionally underrepresented communities, 47 percent are under the age of 40, 32 percent are women, and 52 percent are male (the remaining 16 percent are comprised of individuals who identify as non-binary and those who opted not to disclose). Full statistics surrounding the demographics of the new class can be found here.

The 2022 class marks four years since the Academy transitioned to a community-driven and peer-reviewed annual cycle to create a more diverse and engaged membership base representative of the evolving musical landscape. Since implementing the new model in 2019, the number of women members has increased by 19 percent, and membership among traditionally underrepresented communities has increased by 38 percent, now accounting for 31 percent and 33 percent of the Academy's current membership, respectively. The Recording Academy has added 1,913 women to its Voting Membership since 2019 and is now 77 percent of the way to reaching its goal of adding 2,500 women Voting Members by 2025.

"After years of listening, learning and putting in the work, we're beginning to see results of our efforts to diversify the Academy's membership come to life," said Mason. "Our members are the lifeblood of this organization, powering everything we do from the inside out. When we have diverse people representing all corners of the industry contributing unique perspectives, progress is achieved at a rapid pace. The journey is just beginning, and I can't wait to work alongside our new and existing members to build on the Academy's commitment to effecting real, meaningful change."

Additional Academy milestones and initiatives featured in the annual member address included:

The five new GRAMMY Awards ® categories created in June 2022: Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Academy's efforts leading the fight for the Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act in California and the RAP Act on the federal level that would restrict the use of rap lyrics and other creative works in court

Today's deadline for Academy members to register for District Advocate Day, taking place on Oct. 6

Aside from submitting product for GRAMMY Awards consideration and voting during the GRAMMY Awards process, members can propose amendments to GRAMMY Awards rules, run for a Recording Academy Board position or Committee, vote in Chapter elections, support fellow musicians through advocacy efforts and MusiCares®, engage with our Producers & Engineers Wing® and Songwriters & Composers Wing™, and more.

For more information on the Recording Academy's membership process and requirements, visit here.

