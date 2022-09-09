Become the M4 World Champion Through the North America Challenger Tournament

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registrations have launched for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang North America Challenger Tournament - Fall Season (NACT). As the only official tournament held by MOONTON Games, NACT serves as a qualifier for the M4 World Championship, which will be hosted in Jakarta from 1-15 January 2023, offering a total prize pool of $800,000 USD.

The tournament is open to all residents residing in North America, and registrations will close on 15 September. The Fall Season of NACT will start from 17 September to 30 October, where squads will get a chance to compete for the top position of the best MLBB team, and a lion's share of USD 14,500. Sign up through the registration link here: https://www.start.gg/tournament/north-america-challenger-tournament-qualifier/details

The M3 World Championships saw the uprising of Blood Thirsty Kings (BTK), who made huge upsets during the international tournament as the North American representatives. Previously comprised of MobaZane, Victor, FwydChickn, SHARK, and ZIA - players who were all under 20 years old - the underdog team became Mobile Legends: Bang Bang superstars overnight by thwarting Blacklist International and crowd favourites Navi, to secure the third spot in the international championship. The team met for the first time in person, en route to the M3 World Championship in Singapore, without a seasoned coach or analyst guiding them along. This NACT, MobaZane, FwydChicken, and Shark are joining hands with M1 NA Star Basic and the mechanically skilled Hoon. Can the new NA All-Star roster make it to the M4 World Championship and bring more surprises?

Other participants of NACT include the highly popular Gosu General, who has amassed 1.64m followers with his infotaining videos. Look out for team Victory Squad, novacore, RebelzinParadise, Exile Outlaw, Akerman, Team First Blood, which consists of veterans to tackle the qualifiers. Don't miss out on this exclusive chance to clash with them on the Lawn of Dawn!

About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With over 1,500 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and mainland China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games in more than 30 countries, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over one billion installations and over 105 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 120 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 190 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues across the globe, including the MPL and M-series hosted worldwide. It was one of the esports games featured at the 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

