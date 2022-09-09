Employment Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Smart & Final Stores LLC for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Employees

Smart & Final Stores LLC allegedly failed to reimburse employees for cell phone and home office expenses, which was required by the company for employees to execute job duties.

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Smart & Final Stores LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Smart & Final Stores LLC, class action lawsuit, Case No. 22STCV25180, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint alleges Smart & Final Stores LLC failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and personal home offices. As a result, employees allegedly incurred business expenses.

Additionally, the complaint alleges Smart & Final Stores LLC failed to fully relieve Plaintiff and other California Class Members for their legally required thirty (30) minute meal breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Smart & Final Stores LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

