DisplayRide partners with Stable Insurance to reduce insurance premiums by 20% for its Rideshare Monitoring Platform Customers.

The use of the DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP) will also qualify for several other significant benefits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 09, 2022

DisplayRide Inc., (http://www.displayride.com) an innovator focused on enhancing the rideshare experience, announced that it has partnered with Stable Insurance, an insurtech company built specifically for rideshare drivers and fleets, to offer significant benefits on commercial grade insurance policies for its existing and new customers.

Specifically, the benefits to DisplayRide customers are:



20% discount on insurance premium. This could average upward of $ 200 on a 6-month policy.

$ 0 deductible in case of an accident during ‘off app', if the Accident Report is shared with Stable.

Paid every day the insured vehicle is getting repaired after an accident, up to 30 days.

Coverage for the difference between outstanding vehicle loan and market value.

These benefits further the appeal of the DisplayRide RMP solution which actively deters, monitors and mitigates safety issues. With advanced features such as video/audio recording during day/night, inside/outside the vehicle, deactivation support, insurance claim, emergency support, livestreaming and telematics, the DisplayRide RMP solution is the leading safety solution for the gig economy.

"DisplayRide's innovative driver safety features allow us to protect our policyholders, both financially and personally," said Douglas Ver Mulm, CEO, Stable Insurance, Inc. "Using footage from the DisplayRide RMP gives Stable the ability to resolve claims quickly and fairly and get rideshare drivers back on the road fast."

"Partnering with a rideshare-centric leader like Stable allows our driver-customers to realize unprecedented cost savings," said Abdul Kasim, CEO, DisplayRide Inc. "In most cases, the immediate savings itself will more than cover the cost of a DisplayRide subscription," he added.

For more information about the partnership, the offer, and the solution, please contact: info@displayride.com

About DisplayRide Inc.

DisplayRide's mission is to enhance the rideshare experience for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. Founded in 2018, the company's flagship platform offers features aimed at improving safety and efficiency. For more information, please contact: info@displayride.com or +1.408.290.1936

About Stable Insurance

Stable, an insurtech company built specifically for rideshare and carshare drivers and fleets, was founded in 2018 by Douglas Ver Mulm, Stephen Dekker, and John Salvucci. The company was born out of a small rideshare fleet that could not find an insurance option that worked for it, so its owners decided to build it themselves. Stable is passionate about building insurance and tools that allow its customers to run more efficiently and profitably. Learn more about how Stable works with rideshare and carshare vehicle owners to deliver more value through insurance at stableins.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18888126.htm