House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Key Players

House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market 2022 driven by increase in prevalence of allergic diseases

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market by Treatment (Antihistamine, Immunotherapy, Other), by Type (Prescription based drugs, Over the counter drugs), by Route of administration (Oral medication, Nasal administration), by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global house dust mite allergy treatment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.House dust mite allergy is caused by dust mites, which are microscopic, eight-legged creatures that resemble to white spider. House dust mite allergy causes symptoms such as hay fever, cough, runny nose, and itchy red watery eyes. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to remain negative for the medical device regulatory affairs market. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, medical device companies find it difficult to make informed decisions about their products, supply chains, and regulatory obligations in the midst of uncertainty.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market. . The people were forced to stay at home for longer time, which increased the exposure to indoor allergens and pollutants. Thus, increase in cases of house dust mite allergy during the COVID-19 pandemic notably contribute toward the growth of the market.

Treatment

Antihistamine

Immunotherapy

Other

Type

Prescription based drugs

Over the counter drugs

Route of administration

Oral medication

Nasal administration

Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

ALK Abello A S

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

Bayer AG

Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

johnson and johnson md&d

Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA

Sanofi

Seqirus UK Limited

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

The growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market size is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of allergic diseases associated with house dust mites, rise in demand for immunological products, increase in funding from private & government organizations for development of pharmaceutical manufacturing segments, and rise in R&D activities for manufacturing of anti-allergy drugs. According to the one of the chief medical officers at Medscape Education, in 2020, it was reported that around 20 million Americans are allergic to house dust mite. In addition, according to the Journal of Scientific Report, in March 2022, house dust mite is one of the leading factors of airway allergic diseases.

The key players operating in the global house dust mite allergy treatment market include ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Bayer AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Seqirus UK Limited, and Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

