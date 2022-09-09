Digital Green Global Announces Environmental Participation with Apple, Accelerating the Transition to a Greener World

The company was selected to participate in Apple’s innovative Impact Accelerator program.

MORGAN HILL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley based company Digital Green Global, Inc. is pleased to announce it was chosen as the only ITAD & eWaste Recycling provider to participate in Apple’s Exclusive Impact Accelerator program Apple awarded 16 spots in the program to companies working on the cutting edge of environmental services. A part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple’s Impact Accelerator provides training and mentorship to help propel the selected businesses toward the next stage of growth while advancing a shared goal of creating a greener world and a more sustainable way of life. Company executives and internal teams receive customized training from Apple, which provides all the tools and information necessary to be a successful Apple service provider.Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said, “We are thrilled for this dynamic group of innovators to take their important work to the next level with help from our Impact Accelerator, and we are proud to deepen our commitment to working with partners around the country to ensure that environmental progress and equity go hand in hand.”“We’re delighted to be offered the opportunity to partner with Apple on such vital issues,” says Albert Lozano, President and CEO of Digital Green Global. “Our business was founded on the desire to reduce environmental impact while providing progressive and sustainable corporate solutions. As such, our values are in perfect alignment with those of Apple. When it comes to asset disposition, our solution reduces overall corporate operations costs, streamlining efficiency.”Mr. Lozano continued, “DG Global has developed a proprietary audit software solution specifically designed for the ITAD industry, where our customers can track their excess assets with increased efficiency, consolidation of all critical documentation and make decisions in real time 24/7.”Following the program, Digital Green Global and other Impact Accelerator participants will be considered for business opportunities with Apple as the company works to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire global supply chain by 2030. Apple has been carbon neutral for its corporate operations since 2020.About the CompanyDigital Green Global Inc. was established by industry veterans who are dedicated to addressing corporate Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) requirements with a straightforward and secure solution. The company believes in providing quality ITAD, Electronic Waste Recycling, Certified Destruction and Reverse Logistics services to customers with the utmost security and integrity. The business is founded on our core beliefs in reducing environmental impact, providing progressive, sustainable solutions, and offering the best value in all facets of our business.For more information about the Apple Impact Accelerator program, visit www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/08/apple-propels-environmental-business-solutions-forward-with-second-impact-accelerator-class To learn more about DG Global, visit www.dgglobal.net