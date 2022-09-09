Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2030

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market 2022 | Rousselot, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Capsugel

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical gelatin is colorless, water soluble, translucent, and a delicate element that has a high molecular weight. It is derived from skin, white connective tissues, and bones of animals by partial hydrolysis of collagen. Gelatin is harmless and absorbable, which is why it is employed in various pharmaceutical applications. It is used as a suspending agent (assists in maintaining the stability of pharmaceutical suspensions) and in manufacturing capsules. In addition, gelatin serves as a rich source of protein and is also used as a plasma substitute.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical gelatin market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by source elucidates various forms of pharmaceutical gelatin.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

By region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In absorbable film and sponge, it is used in surgical procedures. The major factors that drive the market growth are increase in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries that manufacture drugs utilizing gelatin, increasing awareness about the consumption of nutrition rich food, and growing geriatric population. The high cost of gelatin, which is heavily utilized in the outer covering of capsules and presence of substitute components restrain the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness about nutrition fortification in food is an opportunity for the growth of this market in future.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Key Segmentation:

By Source

Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones

Others

By Function

Stabilizers

Thickeners

Gelling Agents

Others

Key Market Players

Rousselot

Tessenderlo Group

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Capsugel

Catelent Inc.

Norland Products Inc

Sterling Gelatin

Roxlor llc

Weishardt

Gelita AGv

