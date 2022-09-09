Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical gelatin is colorless, water soluble, translucent, and a delicate element that has a high molecular weight. It is derived from skin, white connective tissues, and bones of animals by partial hydrolysis of collagen. Gelatin is harmless and absorbable, which is why it is employed in various pharmaceutical applications. It is used as a suspending agent (assists in maintaining the stability of pharmaceutical suspensions) and in manufacturing capsules. In addition, gelatin serves as a rich source of protein and is also used as a plasma substitute.

In absorbable film and sponge, it is used in surgical procedures. The major factors that drive the market growth are increase in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries that manufacture drugs utilizing gelatin, increasing awareness about the consumption of nutrition rich food, and growing geriatric population. The high cost of gelatin, which is heavily utilized in the outer covering of capsules and presence of substitute components restrain the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness about nutrition fortification in food is an opportunity for the growth of this market in future.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Key Segmentation:

By Source

Pig Skin
Bovine Hides
Bones
Others
By Function

Stabilizers
Thickeners
Gelling Agents
Others
Key Market Players

Rousselot
Tessenderlo Group
Nitta Gelatin Inc.
Capsugel
Catelent Inc.
Norland Products Inc
Sterling Gelatin
Roxlor llc
Weishardt
Gelita AGv

