WireWheel Listed in Two Categories in Gartner® HypeCycle™ For Privacy, 2022 Report for Third Consecutive Year

To us, being recognized again by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in privacy software, is a reflection of our commitment to our continued investment in building technology to deliver privacy at scale,”
— Justin Antonipillai, CEO of WireWheel
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireWheel, a leader in privacy technology, today announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2022. WireWheel was named under Subject Rights Requests (at the peak) and Privacy Management Tools category (climbing the slope).

“To us, being recognized again by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in privacy software, is a reflection of our commitment to our continued investment in building technology that enables the world’s leading brands to deliver privacy at scale,” said Justin Antonipillai, CEO of WireWheel. “Working closely with our customers, we will continue to innovate to meet the needs of the market.”

Gartner estimates that “by 2024, government regulations requiring organizations to provide free and accessible consumer privacy rights will grow to cover five billion citizens and more than 70% of global GDP”.

“Privacy remains a top priority in managing cyber and IT risk as modern regulations continue to impact the processing of personal data,’” according to the report. “Privacy as a legally mandated right continues to be enshrined through regulatory changes worldwide. In parallel, consumers insist on engaging with and buying from trusted brands - with privacy being one of nine characteristics of a trusted organization.”

In our opinion, the world’s leading companies rely on the WireWheel platform to deliver on these requirements at scale through embedded expertise, robust automation and seamless integration with existing systems.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About WireWheel
Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.

WireWheel Listed in Two Categories in Gartner® HypeCycle™ For Privacy, 2022 Report for Third Consecutive Year

