FHE Health is Proud to Provide Admission Scholarships to Patients in Need

Patients that are seeking addiction and behavioral health treatment who cannot afford care can still receive treatment through admission scholarships

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FHE Health, a healthcare institution providing personalized treatments for those with substance addictions and Behavioral Health Disorders, is proud to offer admission scholarships to patients who cannot afford treatment.

FHE Health is committed to providing high-quality care to all of its patients and doesn’t want affordability to hold someone back from seeking help when they need it. Inpatient care can be expensive, but over the years, FHE Health has provided scholarships to many patients who needed treatment but wouldn’t have been able to receive care without a scholarship.

“We are dedicated to serving all patients who need rehabilitative care for substance abuse and mental health disorders, regardless of income status” said Donny Martinelli, Director of Admissions at FHE Health.

FHE Health continues to provide scholarships to members of their alumni community, referrals, and other patients seeking care.

Scholarships may cover the entire cost of treatment or they may be combined with insurance plans like Medicare and Medicaid. Many major healthcare providers are accepted at FHE Health, including Blue Cross, Beacon Health, Cigna, Humana, TRICARE, and Health Insurance Marketplace plans. Some insurance plans may cover a significant portion of the overall cost, but many insurance companies have strict guidelines around which substance abuse treatment centers they will pay for. This can limit the type of treatment patients need most.

“We help patients obtain financial support because everyone deserves to be able to improve the quality of their life, be free from addiction, and receive care for their mental health conditions.” said Sherief Abu-Moustafa, CEO and Founder of FHE Health.

While rehab is an investment, FHE Health is committed to providing the best quality care and personalized treatment options for patients in the South Florida community and across the nation. FHE Health stands behind its patients who need financial assistance to afford care and is proud to provide admission scholarships.

Those seeking treatment for addiction, substance abuse, or behavioral health disorders like mood disorders, traumatic disorders, anxiety, or depression, but who cannot afford it, can call FHE Health at (844) 229-1983 for a free, no-risk consultation. The staff at FHE Health is available to ease financial concerns and find a plan that will work for all of its patients. If insured, they can also verify how much the patient’s insurance plan will cover.