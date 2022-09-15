Sun Health Center Provides Leading Care for Patients with Traumatic Injury, Addiction, and Mental Health Conditions

Sun Health Centers is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Sherief Abu-Moustafa has spent more than two decades helping people achieve better mental health and brain function through cutting-edge, research-backed treatments

Sun Health Center is a nationally renowned outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Sun Health Center's team of neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat adults around the United States with traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

Sun Health Center uses the latest innovations in applied neuroscience, combining neurofeedback and neuromodulation to rehabilitate the brain after a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and alleviate mental health symptoms caused by anxiety and depression.

Neurofeedback trains the brain to function better by rewarding the brain when it changes its activity to align with desired brainwave patterns, while neuromodulation is an electro-magnetic stimulation customized to help clients improve their brain and body function. Depending on which brain function needs improving, neuromodulation is customized to the patient’s specific needs.

70-80% of people treated with neurofeedback experience an improvement in symptoms, according to Choosing Therapy. People who seek neurofeedback are often business professionals and athletes trying to get past mental hurdles, as well as those experiencing depression. Neurofeedback can help find the source of the problem and retrain the problem area of the brain.

Sun Health Center is also a leading provider of FDA-approved, IV ketamine therapy. Ketamine therapy is used for treatment-resistant depression, providing quick-acting relief of depressive symptoms for those experiencing major depression and suicidal thoughts. Ketamine therapy can also help anxiety, chronic pain, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. A Stanford Medicine report showed obsessive-compulsive symptoms drastically decreased midway through patients receiving ketamine through an IV infusion, while other research has shown ketamine therapy is an effective treatment for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

IV vitamin infusions can also help patients experiencing early withdrawal symptoms from drugs and alcohol, or other mental health conditions, experience quick relief. The infusion contains a mixture of essential vitamins and minerals like B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium.

“At Sun Health Center, we believe in the effectiveness of Neurotherapy to treat a variety of mental health conditions and make our patients’ lives better,” said Sherief Abu-Moustafa, CEO, and Founder, who has spent more than two decades helping patients have better mental health and brain function. “We are proud to serve the South Florida community and patients around the country who come to us for leading neuro and IV therapies.”

The team of neuro specialists, psychiatrists, nurses, therapists, and clinicians, take pride in personalizing the care for every patient who visits Sun Health Center. For those seeking peak performance assistance, relief from depressive symptoms, traumatic brain injury, or addiction, Sun Health Center is here to customize a treatment plan. Learn more at sunhealthcenter.com.