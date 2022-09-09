Medical Radiation Shielding Market Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2030

Medical Radiation Shielding Market

Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2022 | Increased Space mission requirements for radiation shielding

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Radiation Shielding Market Outlook - 2027. Radiation shielding materials are used for a variety of radiologic applications. “The use of radiation in diagnosing and treating patients has significantly advanced the field of medicine and saved or extended countless lives. Advances in technology and more sophisticated applications have improved standard treatments for the benefit of the patient. Radiation shielding garments are commonly used to protect medical patients and workers from direct and secondary radiation during diagnostic imaging in hospitals, clinics and dental offices³. Historically, the attenuating qualities of lead made it “the element of choice” for radiation protection. However, advances in radiation shielding material technology have produced two alternative materials, lead composite and lead-free radiation shielding. Now medical professionals have several options when it comes to selecting their radiation shielding garments

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

In December 2019, Wuhan, China witnessed the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that soon become an international public health emergency and world pandemic. Given the rapidity with which the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is spreading, expect an increased burden of cancer patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at oncology treatment clinics and a need to address this diagnosis. As of the date of this writing, the U.S. has witnessed an increase in confirmed cases, not far behind the large outbreaks of European countries. Since the outbreak in Wuhan, Chinese researchers have published on their experience with COVID-19 and have highlighted high-risk groups, including, the elderly and patients with comorbidities, including cancer. In one of the largest series reported from Wuhan, elderly patients were at a higher risk for disease severity with an 8.0% case fatality rate in those aged 70 to 79 years, and 14.8% in those aged 80 years and older.4 The case fatality rate for cancer patients in that cohort was notably higher than noncancerous patients at 5.6% versus 2.1% in the whole sample; Thus the need for the medical radiation shielding is necessary but yet there is a shortage of manufacturing as the factories have been shut down because of COVID-19 but the market will pick pace post pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact analysis:

Drivers:

Increased Space mission requirements for radiation shielding:

Space radiation is considered one of the major health problems and thus potentially limiting factors for long-duration human spaceflight together with isolation and microgravity-induced physiological changes. Among the various health risks, carcinogenesis caused by exposure to space radiation is now generally considered the main hindrance to interplanetary travel. Current manned missions to low Earth orbits are partially protected by the Earths’ magnetosphere. Astronauts are exposed to protons, electrons and heavy ions, along with secondary radiation including neutrons and recoil nuclei that are produced by nuclear reactions in spacecraft or tissue. MeV electrons are encountered mainly in Earth orbit but can be hazardous for EVA and transfer phases of missions. Beyond Earth orbit, the main hazards are high energy protons and ions. While the energies of concern range from tens of MeV upwards, the lower energy portion, including particles from solar particle events can easily be shielded against. The remaining environment of concern is galactic cosmic rays (GCRs) - protons and ions of energies from 100 MeV upwards, and in particular particles of energy around a GeV. These particles are difficult to shield against and interact with matter to produce significant amounts of secondary radiation. The atomic number of GCRs extends from hydrogen to uranium; however, nuclei heavier than iron (Z=26) are infrequent. Ionizing radiation is a well-known carcinogen. The risks of cancer are generally established at relatively high doses (>100 mSv). Large uncertainties remain about cancer risk at lower doses and at low dose rates (below50 mSv/h). An ambitious human exploration program would thus require substantial advances in radiation shielding concepts and counter measures creating a need for radiation shielding.

Key segments covered:

Type

Shields, Barriers, Booths

X-ray rooms

Sheet Lead

Lead Bricks

Lead Curtains

Lead Lined Doors & Windows

Lead Glass

Lead Lined Drywalls

Lead Lined Plywood

High Density Concrete Blocks

Lead Acrylic

MRI Shielding Products

Application

Radiation Therapy Shielding

Linear Accelerator

Multimodality

Proton Therapy

Cyclotron

Brachytherapy

Diagnostic Shielding

PET & SPECT

MRI

CT

Nuclear Medicine

X-Ray

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Medical Radiation Shielding industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Medical Radiation Shielding market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Medical Radiation Shielding market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Medical Radiation Shielding market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Market Players

ETS-Lindgren,

Nelco,

Radiation Protection Products,

MarShield,

Ray-Bar Engineering,

Amray,

Gaven Industries,

A&L Shielding,

Global Partners in Shielding,

Veritas Medical Solutions.

