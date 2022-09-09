ERP Software Market to Hit $117.69 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.88%

As Per the Report Published by Strategic Market Research, the ERP Software Market is expected to reach USD117.69 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.88% During the Forecast Period of 2021 – 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide ERP Software Market's worth was USD 50.45 Billion in 2021 and will surpass USD 117.69 Billion by 2030 with 9.88% CAGR. ERP/ enterprise resource planning software is used by enterprises to manage their routine business operations like project management, compliance and risk management, supply chain management, etc. ERP software also aids in planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting an organization's financial results. The rising need for supplier-relationship management and customer-relationship management, due to a steep surge in the number of businesses worldwide and the requirement for cloud-based ERP platforms, is augmenting the market's growth rate.







To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/erp-software-market





ERP Software Market overview:

The On-Premises segment recorded the maximum share of 71.22% for the Deployment sector.

The Large business segment had a market share of over 60% by enterprise size.

The finance segment accounted for the largest market share of over 28.75%.

The manufacturing and service segment held the largest share of 20.45% by industry.

As far as Regional segment is concerned, North America dominated comprehensively with a 35.21% market share.





Notable factors expediting the ERP Software Market growth :

(Notable factors like the rising need for a cloud-based ERP platform, exponential growth in the number of businesses worldwide, etc., are accelerating its growth rate.)

The increasing adoption of innovative and advancing SaaS technologies, broadening the value of existing ERP systems, minimizing third-party dependencies, more highly secured resources, advancing financial systems, and other Notable factors are driving up the demand for cloud-based ERP software. Also, the growing trend of cloud-based ERP systems in the manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), I.T. & telecom industries has boosted ERP software sales globally. Cloud-based ERP software has provided numerous benefits, such as increased business insight, lower operational costs, improved collaboration, increased efficiency, higher user adoption rates, etc. Such advantages drive the ERP software market forward. Amazon, Starbucks, and Toyota are among the well-known companies implementing cloud-based ERP software. According to SMR's research, around 3.61 billion cloud users currently use cloud storage, accounting for nearly half of the world's population. Furthermore, the study found that nearly 69% of users in the United States store their software data on cloud platforms.





The growing number of businesses post-COVID wave and their dependency on ERP software has boosted the market's overall growth. As per a report by The U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, approximately 4.4 million business applications were received, with the number rising to 5.4 million in 2021. Between 2020 and 2021, Europe registered over 100,000 new businesses. In 2020 China registered over 1.2 million new businesses. In FY21, Australia received over 350,000 business entries. In the first quarter of 2021, nearly 36,000 new businesses were registered in India. The increase in the number of newly registered Enterprises, along with the demand for supplier relationship management and customer relationship management software, are expediting the market growth.





ERP Software Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide ERP Software Market segmentation has been performed based on Deployment, Enterprise Size, Enterprise function, Industry & Geography.

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid





By Enterprise Size

Large

Medium

Small





By Enterprise Function

Customer Management

Supply Chain Management

Finance

H.R.

Manufacturing Module

Inventory Management

Others





By Industry

Aero-Space & Defence

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Construction

Government & Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail & Distribution

Other Industries





For Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North-America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

Vietnam

Singapore

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC





Europe Continent

Greece

Poland

France

Italy

The U.K.

Norway

Finland

Portugal

Switzerland

Turkey

Netherlands

Germany

Russia

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arab

Kuwait

Brazil

Qatar

Argentina

South Africa

Algeria

UAE





Make a Direct Purchase of the latest ERP Software Market Report published in the month of Aug-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/erp-software-market





The On-Premises segment recorded the maximum share of 71.22% for the Deployment sector. One of the primary advantages of this deployment model is that it provides continuous control and high data security in any organization. In several emerging countries, a lack of awareness about the benefits of cloud-based solutions in business encourages the adoption of on-premises solutions. Furthermore, segment growth is expected to be driven by the extended use of traditional methods to manage supply chains and other business functions with little automation and technological use.

The large business segment ruled the market with a share of over 60% by enterprise size. Notable factors driving the segment's growth are the growing requirement for large businesses to sustain and integrate critical procedures like production planning, supply chain management, sourcing, employment, order fulfillment, and shipping. Yet another factor that encourages the incorporation of cloud-based ERP software is the large-sized businesses' increased expenditure to execute modern technology and software solutions. A U.S. Census report found that larger enterprises employ 48% of all employment in the nation. In Q1 FY2023, Walmart's income grew by 2.4% due to the arrival of its new employees, and Amazon's income increased by around 8% year on year.

The finance segment led the market with a 28.75% share based on enterprise function. The ERP software helps to manage various financial activities like accounting, assets, cash flow, and investments. As a result, the increasing application of ERP in the financial function is expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the H.R.s (H.R.) segment also contributed to a significant market share. The rise in the need for managing the various HR operations due to organizations' rapid expansion is expediting the growth of this segment. Furthermore, increased demand for automated systems in H.R. processes is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Statista has reported that around 55% of the larger organizations and almost 33% of the SMEs accepted the requirement for an Enterprise H.R.System Strategy in 2021 to manage their different operations.

The manufacturing and service segment of the industry sector held the largest market share of 20.45% in 2021. ERP software helps monitor daily operations, manage customer service, and track daily performances in this segment. Other advantages of the software include smoother inventory control, real-time information tracking, and production planning. Manufacturers are switching to ERP solutions because of the growing need to track vendor performance and improve visibility throughout the supply chain to help them with efficient operations planning and management.

North America ruled with a 35.21% market share as far as Regional segment is concerned. The large share is mainly due to some notable factors, such as the growing acceptance of ERP software by medium-sized and small businesses, enhanced investments by ERP vendors in software development using cutting-edge techniques, and the presence of various market players. The market is also anticipated to grow during the forecast period because of increased access to ERP functionalities via smartphone applications. According to an SMR research survey, approximately 26.1% of total American employees in 2022 are using the ERP software services of their specific organizations in the United States. Furthermore, it was said that the success rate of ERP software implementation in the United States was nearly 65.1% in 2021.





Key players prevailing in ERP Software Market:

Acumatica

Epicor Software Corporation

Genius Solutions, Inc.

Deltek

Global Shop Solutions

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

OpenPro

Plex Systems





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/erp-software-market





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR CAGR of 9.87% 2030 Value Projection $117.68 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 $50.44 billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies

Acumatica, Deltek, Epicor Software Corporation, Genius Solutions, Inc., Global Shop Solutions, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, IFS, AB., Infor Inc., IQMS, Microsoft Corporation, MIE Track Pro, NetSuite Inc., OpenPro, Oracle Corporation, Plex System, QAD Inc., Ramco System, Sage Group, plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO, TOTVS S.A., Unit4, and Workday, Inc. Leading Segment Based on Enterprise Large Leading Region North America

To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/erp-software-market





Recent Developments

On August 23, 2022, Ramco Systems announced that they are planning to implement its highly advanced and technically sophisticated Logistics-ERP software, resulting in a 1% increase in the organization's stock price. This ERP software implementation at Freight Specialists will effectively automate its corporate functions and services. Freight Specialists is a renowned Australia-based provider of freight and distribution services.





On August 11, 2022, T.D. bank incorporated NetSuite's Cloud-based ERP software to provide its customers with a comprehensive digital banking experience. T.D. Bank Incorporated cloud-based ERP software to create a one-stop shop for providing a much better experience for its clients than before.





On July 2022, Think Tribe Technologies created a new ERP software platform for the food and beverage industry. It aims to help F&B companies enhance their processes and maximize profit by increasing sales and reducing costs. It can significantly modify the food-production cycle by enabling people (resellers, manufacturers, and distributors) to maintain control over various F&B recipes to ensure quality, reliability, and regularity.





Related Reports

Behavioral Health Software Market

The report on Behavioral Health Software Market prepared by SMR explains its various insights such as restraining factors, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Behavioral Health Software Market was worth USD 2.44 Billion in 2021 and will surpass USD 7.61 Billion by 2030 with 13.39% CAGR. An increasing number of behavioral health issues, improvement in time efficiency, and increasing adoption of behavioral health software platforms are boosting its growth rate. Players operating in this market are Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMd, CareCloud, Core Solutions, Meditab Software, etc.

Property Management Software Market

SMR's Property Management Software Market Report explains a thorough understanding of its restraints, opportunities, growth factor, etc. The Property Management Software Market's worth in 2021 was USD 1.64 Billion and will reach USD 2.70 Billion by 2030 with 5.73% CAGR. An increase in the global demand for SaaS technologies is accelerating and augmenting its growth rate. Organizations acting like a catalyst in this market are IBM Corporation, Honeywell, Total Management, CoreLogic, MRI Software LLC, etc.

Digital Logistics Market

The Digital Logistics Market Report furnished by SMR inculcates plethora of challenges, restraints, augmenting factors etc. The Digital Logistics Market's worth in 2021 was USD 18.10 Billion and will be worth USD 77.52 Billion in 2030, with a 17.54% CAGR. Pivotal factors accelerating the market growth rate are the covid-19 outbreak leading to lockdown and the exponentially growing e-commerce market. Companies operating in this market are Oracle, Intel, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ramco Systems, SAP, etc.

Genome Editing Market

The Genome Editing Market Report prepared by SMR outlines myriad number of challenges, opportunities, restraints, etc. The Genome Editing Market worth was USD 5.06 Billion in 2021 and will surpass USD 21.36 Billion by 2030 with 17.33 % CAGR. Crucial factors stimulating the growth rate are the increasing occurrence of genetic disorders and increased investment in this sector. The companies in this market include Beam Therapeutics, Beren Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics, etc.

Location Analytics Market

SMR's Location Analytics Market Report outlines a clear-cut understanding about its opportunities, growth factors, restraints etc. The Location Analytics Market's worth in 2021 was USD 14.5 Billion and will value USD 55.14 Billion by 2030 with 16% CAGR. The continuous increase in the implementation of location analytics applications in multiple industries is accelerating and boosting its growth rate. Organizations acting like a catalyst in this market are IBM, Google, Microsoft, IndoorAtlas, CleverMaps, Esri, etc.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.



Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases



Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/