ONIX Pickleball is the Official Paddle and Ball of PPA Tour's Baird Wealth Management Open

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONIX Pickleball is proud to be the official paddle and ball of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Baird Wealth Management Cincinnati Open, a PPA Tour Grand Slam event. The tournament is hosted at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, from Sept. 8-11.

To celebrate this great honor, ONIX is giving away five Evoke Premier Paddles online. Pickleball enthusiasts can enter to win online or attend the tournament and win one of 10 Evoke Premier paddles given away during ONIX player matches, including Matt Wright, Lucy Kovalova, and Callie Jo Smith.

In addition, ONIX and Pickleball Central, the world's largest company devoted exclusively to the sport of pickleball and the Official Retailer of the PPA Tour, have teamed up for another great deal. Attendees who visit Pickleball Central's on-site Pro Shop can receive a gift. Guests who purchase an Evoke Premier will receive an ONIX Stainless Steel Bottle—a $39.99 value (while supplies last). This is an on-site-only promotion.

"Our team is beyond thrilled to have ONIX serving as the official paddle and ball for the PPA," said Jay Simmons, ONIX Product Manager. "ONIX's motto is 'Play Your Best,' and we're thrilled that the best in the world will be playing pickleball with our balls and paddles, demonstrating both the growth of competition in Pickleball and our position as a leading brand."

"As ONIX has been developing gear to revolutionize pickleball, collaborating with them to offer attendees a free gift made perfect sense," said Pickleball Central's John Cowley. "Since its founding in 2005, ONIX has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level, and since our beginnings in 2006, Pickleball Central has shared the same mission of developing the sport of pickleball."

Those unable to attend the PPA Cincinnati can enter to win an Evoke Premier here.

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of performance paddles, balls, and accessories, equipping players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; ONIX® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

ABOUT THE PPA TOUR

The Professional Pickleball Association hosts the professional tour for the sport of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding more than $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. The PPA Tour's broadcast partners include FOX Sports, Tennis Channel, CBS, CBS Sports, and ESPN. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and "play where the pros play," as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live DJ entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com.

