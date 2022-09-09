Submit Release
Proactive news headlines, including Forte Minerals, Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Rockstar Games and Doubleview Gold

/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Forte Minerals taps Jasmine Lau for the CFO role click here
  • Stifel says Tamarack assay results support strong resource growth expectations at Talon Metals click here
  • Doubleview Gold commissions sensor-based ore sorting assessments of its HAT Deposit in British Columbia click here
  • Rockstar Games poised to hang up Grand Theft Auto Online for good click here
  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions raises $1.8M through exercise of warrants click here
  • CleanSpark inks deal to acquire turnkey bitcoin mining facility in Georgia click here
  • Regency Silver completes summer 2022 drill program at Dios Padre Property in Mexico click here
  • Amur Minerals confirms plans for dividend and future click here

 


 

