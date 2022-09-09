Rebuilding Kane County Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in Kane County are ongoing or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Seven projects represent a total investment of more than $23 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in Kane County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





U.S. 20 (Grant Highway) from Getty Road to the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (Interstate 90) includes resurfacing and drainage improvements. Daytime and occasional weekend lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.





Illinois 25 (Broadway/River Road) from Hazel Avenue to River Bend Road includes resurfacing, installing centerline rumble strips and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.





Illinois 47 from north of Big Timber Road to Plato Road resurfacing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.





Illinois 72 (Oak Knoll Drive) at Getzelman Road/ State Street includes new traffic signals, paving, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, along with improved drainage and lighting. Lane closures are needed to complete construction. A detour is in place on State Street north of Illinois 72. The project began last summer and is anticipated be completed late this summer.





Illinois 47 at Burlington Road to North Avenue (Illinois 64) includes resurfacing, rumble installing rumble strips and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin this summer and is estimated to be completed late fall.





Lincoln Highway (Illinois 38) from Illinois 47 (Main Street) to Illinois 31 (First Street) includes crack and joint sealing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin later this summer and is estimated to be completed this fall.





U.S. 20 at Illinois 31 bridge replacement. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The project will begin later this fall and is estimated to be completed in spring 2024.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in Kane County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.











