Jesse White Reminds Motorists to "Move Over" When Approaching a Vehicle Stopped on the Side of the Road

ILLINOIS, September 9 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is once again calling on drivers to "move over" when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights.


The Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law, is designed to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and other drivers who are stopped on the side of roadways. White's office added a reminder about this important law on all driver's license renewal notices in 2019.


"If you see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road, reduce speed and change lanes, if possible," said White. "We have a responsibility to drive safely, and we have a duty to protect those who protect us by moving over when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle. It is the law."


Motorists convicted of violating the Move Over Law face a minimum fine of $100 up to $10,000 and the offense goes on the motorist's driving record. A violator's driver's license is suspended for 24 months in the event of a fatality and six months in the event of personal injury.

