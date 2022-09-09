​ PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of September 12 to September 16, 2022

09/09/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81, and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games on Tuesday, September 13th through Friday, September 16th starting at 6:35 PM. On Saturday, September 17th, the game starts at 6:05 PM and on Sunday, September 18th the game starts at 1:05 PM. Please note that there will be a concert at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Friday, September 9, 2022. Please note: Work will depend on weather conditions.



Special Events There will be a road closure on SR 1019 (Main Street) in Nicholson Township, Wyoming County on Sunday, September 11 for the Nicholson Bridge and Main Street Merchant Day from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. There will be a road closure on SR 93 in the City of Hazleton, Luzerne County on Sunday, September 11 for the annual Funfest starting at 2:30 PM.



Short Term Projects Lackawanna County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-380 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 9/12-9/14 7:00 PM - 5:00 AM 171 Fell Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 171 Fell Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Litter 9/12-9/13 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 407 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Patching 9/12-9/13 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2004 Madison Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 9/14-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3010 Taylor Borough Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3031 Moosic Borough Lane Restriction Patching 9/14 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3102 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 9/12-9/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4006 Waverly Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8025 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Luzerne County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-80 Sugarloaf Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 WB Exit 260 A and B Luzerne County Lane Restriction Subsurface Boring Testing 9/12-9/14 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM I-81 NB Exit 151 A and B Luzerne County Lane Restriction Subsurface Boring Testing 9/12-9/14 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM I-81NB at Mile Marker 166.3 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 9/11-9/14 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM 29 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 North Cross Valley Exit 2 & Exit 3 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Anchoring Temporary Mount Barrier on SR 309 NB 9/12 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM 309 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 9/12 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1012 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1040 Exeter Township Lane Restriction Trench Restoration 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pike County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 1003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2017 Dingman Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Pike County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Susquehanna County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 1021 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/14 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2020 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2046 Ararat Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2061 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/13-9/14 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2063 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Patching and Spraying 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4005 Silver Lake Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4007 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Wayne County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 670 Texas Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 9/12-9/14 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1001 Oregon Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/15-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1002 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/12 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1002 Oregon Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/13-9/14 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3024 Wayne County Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 9/15-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4033 Preston Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Wyoming County State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Eaton Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Eaton Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 9/12-9/16 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 9/12-9/15 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Long Term Projects

ECMS State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County-owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely 8312 SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 61813 SR 6 Casey Highway Lackawanna Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. Currently there are two separate long term lane closures, three miles of the right lane on both east and westbound on SR 6 Casey Highway. A minimum of three miles section is to remain open between any work areas closed for contract work. A lane restriction is in place for oversize width traffic. 2024 93807 I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 8235 SR 107 Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD SR 307 Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD 91540 I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna/Wayne Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. Nov.2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM 69181 I-84 Lackawanna/Wayne Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 115381 I-81 Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB and SB from mile marker 197 to mile marker 206 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. The work will now take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM with single lane closures. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM 68853 SR 4005 Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM 97932 SR 4023 Lackawanna South Abington Township Closed The project consists of improvements to SR 4023, section 251, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County. The project will complete repairs to the bridge deck on SR 4023 (Scott Road) over Leggett's Creek in South Abington. Traffic control measures include a 3.78 miles detour using state roads.

Scott Road at the Griffin Reservoir is closed. There will be a posted detour in place. The closure will be in effect until mid-October. Reservoir Road and Griffin Pond Road will remain open.

Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM 69210 SR 8015 Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Nov. 2022 116735 I-80/I-81 Luzerne Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday, and on weekends.

Nov. 2022 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM 112800 I-81/115/309 Luzerne Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM 114153 SR 309/11/92 Luzerne Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 67409 SR 3007 Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 68801 SR 6 Pike Milford Borough/Milford Township NOW OPEN The project is on SR 6 Section 475 located in downtown Milford. The contractor has completed mainline paving and all lanes restrictions have been lifted. The detour for the side streets also has been lifted. Work will continue at the downstream end of the arch culvert. TBD 7:00 AM-5:00 PM 68833 SR 390 Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 1012 Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD 96806 SR 2002 Pike Dingman Township Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is located in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guiderail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. The project is currently on hold. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM 76861 I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022.

2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 85766 I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike Lane Closure Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary single-lane closures on both east and westbound. There is a permanent lane closure 24/7. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 171 Susquehanna Oakland Borough Lane Restrictions The project will construct a retaining wall to repair a slope failure. Traffic will be maintained utilizing half width construction with temporary signals. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM 9462 SR 3029 Susquehanna Jessup Township Lane Restriction The project consists of a full concrete bridge replacement over the East Branch of the Wyalusing Creek on SR 3029 in Jessup Township. The work includes a closed lane of traffic with temporary signals. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail and road markings when completed. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3029 Susquehanna Lane Restriction There will lane restriction on SR 3029 for mechanical edging and patching work. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM-7:00 PM SR 1006 Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 SR 1002 Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A 10229 SR 92 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022 96909 SR 87 Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County NOW OPEN This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements and safety upgrades will be completed. Sept. 2022 108690 SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD



