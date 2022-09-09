autotext.me announces partnership with Auto Care Alliance and offers member benefits, including its best-in-class DVI

autotext.me and ACA partnership announcement

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me proudly announces its partnership with Auto Care Alliance (ACA), an expanding network of like-minded automotive service professionals who are dedicated to helping one another thrive in the ever-changing and fast-paced automotive service industry.

autotext.me is a cloud-based tool delivering simple, digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. As a Corporate+ Member partner, autotext.me offers exclusive, monthly discount pricing to ACA members who become new autotext.me clients.

autotext.me founder and multi-shop owner of Dallas based Golden Rule Auto Care, Chris Cloutier, explains, “Sheri and her team really know what it takes to help this industry and support auto repair shop managers and owners. We are proud to sponsor their efforts and partner in providing game-changing solutions such as sending customers status updates and DVIs (Digital Vehicle Inspections), which go a long way in building trust.” In the June 2022 issue of MWACA Magazine, Cloutier’s industry experience as a shop owner is further illustrated in the article he co-authored, “Managing Change in Your Shop,” which stemmed from a class he taught at the VISION 2022 Conference.

“The Auto Care Alliance looks forward to working with autotext.me to offer exclusive pricing for its members on their state-of-the-art service. Communication and customer service are a priority to our members when servicing their customers, and this new benefit allows ACA members to save on this vital service,” says Sheri Hamilton, Executive Director of Auto Care Alliance.

Because autotext.me is created and developed by a shop owner, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me has been proven to be an easy-to-implement, timesaving solution to common industry problems and is available to benefit all shop owners.

Further details about the newly released autotext.me program for Auto Care Alliance members can be found on the ACA website at www.autocarealliance.org/autotextme. Shops who are interested in membership with the Auto Care Alliance can contact info@autocarealliance.org for more information, or visit www.autocarealliance.org/join.



About ACA

The Auto Care Alliance serves independent automotive service professionals and was formed in January 2022. ACA currently has over 1,200 members in 40 states. Alliances that are part of the Auto Care Alliance include Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA) - formerly ASA Northwest, Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA), Mid-Atlantic Auto Care Alliance (MAACA) - formerly ASA Pennsylvania, Texas Auto Care Alliance (TXACA) - formerly ASA Texas, and Florida Auto Care Alliance (FLACA) - formerly ASA Florida. For more information about the ACA and the state and regional alliances that form the Auto Care Alliance, please visit www.autocarealliance.org.



About autotext.me

autotext.me is here to help auto repair shops more clearly understand today's technologies and navigate the many options available to them. autotext.me continually strives to provide simple, digital solutions for automating and streamlining everyday processes and integrates with a variety of shop management systems. Take autotext.me for a test drive with a free, two-week trial to experience what it can do for your business. Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me. Visit us at www.autotext.me.