Industrial Nanotech, Inc Announces Deals & Office & Laboratory in Dubai in November 2022

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today announced that the Company is finalizing the terms and conditions of a public/private cooperative agreement with established business partners and government officials in Dubai.



“We began working in June of this year on this major initiative to establish ourselves as both business and research partners in this region,” states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. “It was extremely important to position ourselves as more than just another company trying to sell products to a wealthy region of the world. Our process was strategic and detailed.”

The Company took the time to learn about the pressing needs of the region.



Through multiple meetings in Dubai with business leaders and government officials, the Company created a plan acceptable to all participants to work together and establish the application protocols and certifications for the Company’s existing products and cement the Company’s position as a thought leader in the region for sustainable solutions.



The Company agreed to collaborate and provide Mr. Burchill’s expertise in nanotechnology and to work as research partners with their government laboratories to create new and innovative solutions uniquely suited to their environment.



The UAE building industry remains strong and motivated to utilize effective thermal insulation products in this extreme temperature environment.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/uae-construction-market

https://www.bayut.com/mybayut/real-estate-developers-dubai/

https://www.propertyfinder.ae/blog/new-projects-in-dubai/

https://u.ae/en/information-and-services/environment-and-energy/climate-change/theuaesresponsetoclimatechange

In November of 2022, Mr. Burchill will travel again to Dubai for a signing ceremony and the official opening of the Company’s offices and laboratory. The event will be live streamed for shareholders to participate and see the new facilities.

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and product development leader. See the following links for more information:

www.industrial-nanotech.com

www.syneffex.com

www.talkingpaint.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact: Rodd Leeds

rodd.leeds@industrial-nanotech.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com