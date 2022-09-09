Government Obligates to Build Provincial Youth & Children Resource Center

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA), Dr. Cedrick Alependava and Western Provincial Secretary Jeffrey Wickham signed the grant agreement of $3million to construct Western Province Youth and Children Resource Centre.

MWYCFA senior officials visited Gizo last week and successfully held discussions with the technical project committee and also received updates from western provincial technical team on the progress performing with the youth and children center project of Western Province.

Permanent Secretary Dr Alependava exemplify that the consultation visit to Gizo aims to follow up on the Youth & Children center project which we have signed early this year, “It’s good to follow and to note where their progress is, because $3Miilion have already been paid into Western Provincial Accounts to commence the process of infrastructure project”.

He stressed that the government is planning to the construct Youth and Children resources centers in all provinces, as well as facilitate provision of programs and resources that will promote and enhance the capacity of young people to venture into worthwhile socioeconomic activities. “My Ministry aims to deliver this Youth & Children Centre project in close collaboration with the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS), and all the Provincial Governments”.

In addition to that, PS Alependava also states that “It is our priority to implement these infrastructure developments that will accommodate the activities and needs of our young people and children in the province”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Provincial Secretary of Western Province Mr. Patrick Toiraena acknowledged the national government through the Ministry of Women Youth Children & Family Affairs for the grant assistance. He assured the Ministry that Western Provincial Government is committed to ensure the project will be completed in the given timeframe to provide the needed space and resources to empower young people of Western Province to be able to contribute to their society and national development.

Temotu Province also received $3Million funding from the MWYCFA for the construction of their youth and children resource center. Temotu province is now in the tendering process to identify a contractor to be followed by a ground breaking ceremony soon.

Additionally, Isabel Provincial Government have already signed grant agreement of $3Million with Ministry of Women Youth Children and Family Affairs last month and will soon be receiving their funding for the youth center project this year.

MWYCFA is anticipating to expand this same support to all other provinces, ultimately to establish these infrastructures and mechanisms that will promote delivery of youth programs and services reaches down to young people in the rural areas.

-MWYCFA Press