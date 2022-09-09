SOGAVARE CONVEYS CONDOLENCES TO THE ROYAL FAMILY

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the Government and People of the United Kingdom on the demise of Her Majesty today – describing the news of the passing “as a very sad and solemn day for Solomon Islands, for countries of the Commonwealth and the world”.

Sogavare called on all citizens to remember and pay homage to the late Queen and Head of State for Solomon Islands.

“I invite you all to pray for the Royal family at this very difficult time and ask for God’s grace and comfort to be with the members of the Royal Family as they come to terms with this major loss,” Sogavare said.

The Prime Minister also called on citizens to pray for the leaders and people of all Commonwealth countries who are united in grief and sadness yet held together with the knowledge that the late Head of State had served her country, her Realm, and her people in the Realm for 70 years.

“Let us celebrate with confidence that our late Queen is now with our heavenly father in Heaven in joyful rest after more than half a century of service to her people,” Sogavare said.

As a sign of deep respect all flags were flown at half-mast from Friday morning until after the Queen’s burial.

In keeping with the traditions of according the proper respect and to pay homage to the late Head of State, Solomon Islands will observe three official days of mourning from Monday 12th of September 2022 to Wednesday 14th September 2022.

Monday 12th September will be observed as a public holiday while Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th will be normal working days.

“I ask all citizens and residents of Solomon Islands not to undertake major events during this period of mourning,” Sogavare said.

Meanwhile, the Government House will open for the laying of Wreaths and signing of the Condolence Book between 8.30 am and 12.00 pm on Monday 14th of September 2022. Further details on the sequencing of the laying of wreaths will be developed and advised.

A Requiem Mass for the late Head of State, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second will be held at the St Barnabas Cathedral at 10 am, on Wednesday 14th September 2022. Members of the public are invited to attend this memorial service.

The late Head of State for Solomon Islands, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second was the longest serving monarch in the Commonwealth, becoming the Queen in February 1952 and was still Queen at the time of her passing – a period of 70 years altogether.

-GCU Press